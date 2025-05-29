iifl-logo
Texmaco Rail secures ₹140 crore order; stock zooms ~2%

29 May 2025 , 03:34 PM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. announced that the company has secured a ₹140 Crore order for manufacturing of multi-purpose wagons. 

Following this development, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹162.85. 

At around 3.16 PM, Texmaco Rail was trading 1.08% higher at ₹161.50, against the previous close of ₹159.78 on NSE.

The business said that it has received the order from the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways on May 28, stated the business in its filing with the exchanges.

As per the terms of agreement, the business will supply and manufacture 8 rakes of Flat Multi-purpose Wagons. The company is expected to complete the order within a period of six months.

Earlier in February, the business signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polish Technology from Nevomo. The deal includes the development of next-generation Magrail technology.

In the quarter ended March 2025, the railway business posted a 12% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹40 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹45 Crore.

The business said that revenue from operations registered a growth of 17.50%. The business posted a revenue of ₹1,346.40 Crore. The business posted an EBITDA of ₹97.60 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

