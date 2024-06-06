iifl-logo

Torrent Pharma gets license from Takeda for marketing of Vonoprazan in India

6 Jun 2024 , 10:34 AM

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stated on Wednesday that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing deal with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India. Vonoprozan is a new potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that treats acid-related illnesses such as gastroesophageal reflux disease.

According to a statement from the drug maker, Torrent will market Vonoprazan under its own trademark, Kabvie.

I am optimistic that the launch of Kabvie will be beneficial in lowering the disease burden of GERD and further bolster our gastrointestinal products, strengthening our position as a leading player within the Indian pharmaceutical market, Aman Mehta, director of Torrent, stated.

According to a 2019 study published in the Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, the incidence of GERD in the Indian population is around 8.2%, with an even greater prevalence of roughly 11.1% in urban areas.

According to statistics of AWACS MAT April 2024, the Indian market for GERD therapies is valued at ₹8,064 Crore, with an 8% CAGR over the last four years.

Treatments for GERD include Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors).

The availability of P-CABs such as Kabvie will allow the Indian people to access innovative and effective GERD treatments, according to Torrent Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1959 by U. N. Mehta as Trinity Laboratories. It was renamed Torrent Pharmaceuticals in 1971. In 1997, Torrent Pharma and Sanofi formed a 50:50 joint venture called Sanofi Torrent to commercialise Torrent Pharma goods.

Related Tags

  • Torrent Pharma
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Agreement
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals News
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Updates
