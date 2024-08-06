TVS Motor Q1 Profit Up 18%, Revenue Rises 16%

TVS Motor Company Ltd., a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheeler vehicles, reported a net profit of ₹577 Crore for the April-June quarter.
Revenue and EBITDA Performance
The company’s revenue for the quarter saw a 16% increase from the previous year, reaching ₹8,376 Crore, in line with the estimated ₹8,365 Crore. TVS Motor’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 21.7% year-on-year (YoY), standing at ₹960.1 Crore, meeting expectations of ₹968 Crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 11.5%, matching analysts’ projections.
Sales and Market Performance
TVS Motor’s overall sales, including exports, increased by 14% YoY, totaling 10.87 lakh units compared to 9.53 lakh units in the same quarter last year. Motorcycle sales rose by 11% to 5.14 lakh units. The company also saw significant growth in its electric scooter segment, with sales reaching 52,000 units, up from 39,000 units in the year-ago quarter.
Product Launches
During the quarter, TVS Motor expanded its TVS iQube portfolio, launching new variants. The TVS iQube now offers three battery options and five different variants, catering to a wider range of customer preferences.
Stock Market Reaction
Despite the positive earnings report, shares of TVS Motor Company slipped into the negative territory post-announcement, trading at ₹2,450, down 1.71%.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.