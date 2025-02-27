iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

UltraTech Cement board approves Kesoram demerger

27 Feb 2025 , 09:43 AM

UltraTech Cement Limited announced that it has received board approval for implementation of the demerger scheme involving Kesoram Industries. The scheme is effective from March 1, 2025. As part of the scheme, UltraTech shall issue 1 equity share of ₹10 each for every 52 shares held in Kesoram Industries by shareholders as of the record date.

Under the demerger agreement, Kesoram’s preference shareholders will be issued 54,86,608 fully paid-up 7.3% non-convertible preference (NCRP) shares of ₹100 each in exchange for 90,00,000 5% cumulative NCRP shares of ₹100 each held by Kesoram’s shareholders.

Additionally, the company shall issue 8,64,275 fully paid-up 7.3% NCRP shares of ₹100 each against 19,19,277 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of ₹100 each held by Kesoram’s preference shareholders. Kesoram Industries shall determine the record date for equity shareholders.

Further, UltraTech Cement stated that it plans to expand its presence in the construction value chain by foraying into the wires and cables business. This will have a capital expenditure of ₹1,800 Crore. 

Furthermore, the company’s board has approved the proposal which shall be executed via its Building Products Division as part of its strategy to establish itself as a comprehensive Building Solutions provider.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Kesoram Industries
  • Kesoram Industries news
  • Ultratech Cement
  • UltraTech Cement Demerger
  • Ultratech cement news
  • UltraTech Cement Share
  • Ultratech cement updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.