Uno Minda opens new facility in Czech Republic

4 Mar 2025 , 02:08 PM

Uno Minda announced that the company has established a new research and development (R&D) center in the Czech Republic. The facility will focus on enhancing lighting technologies to cater to the growing needs of the global automotive industry. 

Additionally, Uno Minda also revealed a leadership transition. Rajeev Gandotra has stepped down from a distinguished 31-year career with the company. He was acting as the CEO of Lighting and Acoustics Domain (LAS)-2. Uno Minda stated that the company is grateful for his contributions.

Vivek Jindal shall take over from Rajeev Gandotra and become the new CEO of the newly consolidated Lighting and Alternate Fuel Systems (LAS) Domain. The restructuring merges LAS-1 and LAS-2 to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and improve the company’s focus on sustainable mobility. 

Uno Minda is engaged in the design and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components. This includes lighting, acoustics, and seating systems, and continues to invest  in innovation. The company has over 74 manufacturing facilities globally and 37 R&D centers, including the new facility established in Czech.

At around 11.18 AM, Uno Minda was trading nearly flat at ₹828.70, against the previous close of ₹828.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹835.15, and ₹795.25, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

4 Mar 2025
4 Mar 2025
4 Mar 2025
4 Mar 2025
