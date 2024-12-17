iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024 , 10:38 AM

Vedanta declared its fourth interim dividend of the current fiscal year on Monday, paying out ₹8.50 per share. The dividend payment will cost the natural resources giant ₹3,324 crore.

The dividend payout record date is Tuesday, December 24.

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively. The company has paid out a total of ₹43.50 per share so far in 2024-25 (April-March), including the dividend that was announced on Monday.

During the April-September quarter, the conglomerate’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation reached a record high of ₹ 20,639 crore, up 46% from the year before.

Vedanta also raised ₹8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement and over ₹3,100 crore through the sale of Hindustan Zinc stakes in the first half of the current fiscal year.

At the end of September, its net debt was ₹ 56,927 crore.

The business, which is well-known for paying out large dividends, paid out ₹29.50 per share in dividends during the previous fiscal year. Earlier on Monday, its shares reached a lifetime high of ₹526.95, having roughly doubled in 2024.

