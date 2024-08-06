iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vedanta Profit Up 37%, Revenue Rises 6%

6 Aug 2024 , 02:56 PM

Mining major Vedanta Ltd. reported a robust 37% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹3,606 Crore for the first quarter. This is a significant increase compared to the ₹2,640 Crore posted during the same period last year.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Vedanta’s revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 6% YoY, amounting to ₹35,239 Crore, up from ₹33,342 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) saw a remarkable 47% YoY increase, reaching ₹10,275 Crore. The EBITDA margin stood strong at 34%.

Executive Commentary

Arun Misra, Executive Director of Vedanta, highlighted the company’s impressive performance: “We have delivered a strong start to the year, with exceptional EBITDA and PAT improvement on the back of improved margins, and robust cost reduction across all operations.”

Market Reaction

At 2:53 PM on August 6, Vedanta’s shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were trading 0.8% higher at ₹413.85 per share.

 

Related Tags

  • Vedanta
  • Vedanta news
  • Vedanta Q1
  • Vedanta share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.