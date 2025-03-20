iifl-logo
Vedanta to get NCLT approval for demerger in 4-6 weeks

20 Mar 2025 , 12:21 PM

Anil Agrawal stated that Vedanta Limited expects the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve its demerger plan within the next 4 to 6 weeks. 

However, he did not specify any exact timeline for the completion of the restructuring process.

Anil Agrawal also stated that Vedanta’s shareholders have witnessed a tremendous increase in value over the last year. He also highlighted the government’s 25% ownership in all of Vedanta’s business and company’s role in landing a hand to thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Commenting on Vedanta’s departure from the steel sector, Agarwal highlighted that steel was never a key business for the company. Anil Agarwal stated that India’s aluminium industry is witnessing a surge in production. Therefore, Vedanta aluminium is at the forefront of capacity expansion, while combining renewable energy solutions.

The company is ramping up operations to cater to the growing demand across sectors, such as infrastructure, transportation, and defence. Vedanta plans to fortify it’s aluminium production capabilities while maintaining focus on sustainability by incorporating green energy into its processes. 

As per Vedanta’s demerger scheme, on completion of the demerger, each Vedanta shareholder will receive one additional share in each four newly demerged companies.

The following four companies shall be created out of the demerger: Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world’s largest producers of aluminium; Vedanta Power, one of India’s largest generators of power; Vedanta Iron and Steel, a company with a highly-scalable ferrous portfolio; Vedanta Oil & Gas, India’s largest private sector crude oil producer; and Vedanta Ltd, which will include Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and third-largest silver producer.

