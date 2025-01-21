Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Following the Supreme Court’s upholding of a Bombay High Court ruling requesting that the income tax authorities reimburse the telecom operator for extra prepayment tax of Rs 1128 crore, Vodafone Idea shares dropped 3% to their day’s low of Rs 9.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, January 21.

Vodafone had requested a return of prepaid taxes, including advance tax and tax deducted at source, plus interest totalling around Rs 1600 crore for the 2016–17 assessment year.

In August 2018, Vodafone India, a division of the UK’s Vodafone Group PLC, merged with Idea Cellular, a division of the Aditya Birla Group.

The department’s appeal against the HC ruling that declared the assessment judgment against the telecom major to be “unsustainable and time-barred” was denied by a bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala.

While rejecting the income tax department’s appeal, the Supreme Court stated, “There is a gross delay of 295 days in filing the SLP which has not been satisfactorily explained by the petitioners (department).”

Senior advocate Sachit Jolly represented the operator, while Additional Solicitor General S Dwarakanath represented the department.

