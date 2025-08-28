iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Waaree Energies’ subsidiary secures 452 MW solar module order

28 Aug 2025 , 11:10 AM

Waaree Energies Ltd. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, has received a fresh order for the supply of 452 megawatts (MW) of solar modules. This order has been received from a renowned United States-based developer and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, this is a one-time contract. This company plans to execute this order over financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Prior to this contract, the company also secured other international orders. This includes a 540 MW order finalised in June and recent deals of 586 MW and 599 MW from other developers in America.

Receipt of these orders follows Waaree’s plans to double its manufacturing capacity at its Brookshire, Texas facility to 3.2 GW by the end of this calendar year. This push demonstrates the company’s expanding footprint in the US renewable energy sector especially when global demand for solar capacity ramps up.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted robust numbers.The company registered a 20.30% sequential growth in its net profit at ₹745 Crore. EBITDA jumped as much as 73.40% to ₹997 Crore. With this, the company’s margins also came in higher to 22.50%. In the previous quarter, it locked margins of 14.30%.

It registered a 10.50% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹4,425 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Waaree Energies
  • Waaree Energies new order
  • Waaree Energies News
  • Waaree Energies Order
  • Waaree Energies project
  • Waaree Energies Updates
  • Waaree Energies wos
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:10 PM
E2E Networks Wins ₹88 Crore GPU Infrastructure Contract from IndiaAI

E2E Networks Wins ₹88 Crore GPU Infrastructure Contract from IndiaAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:02 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.