Waaree Energies’ subsidiary secures 452 MW solar module order

Waaree Energies Ltd. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, has received a fresh order for the supply of 452 megawatts (MW) of solar modules. This order has been received from a renowned United States-based developer and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, this is a one-time contract. This company plans to execute this order over financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Prior to this contract, the company also secured other international orders. This includes a 540 MW order finalised in June and recent deals of 586 MW and 599 MW from other developers in America.

Receipt of these orders follows Waaree’s plans to double its manufacturing capacity at its Brookshire, Texas facility to 3.2 GW by the end of this calendar year. This push demonstrates the company’s expanding footprint in the US renewable energy sector especially when global demand for solar capacity ramps up.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted robust numbers.The company registered a 20.30% sequential growth in its net profit at ₹745 Crore. EBITDA jumped as much as 73.40% to ₹997 Crore. With this, the company’s margins also came in higher to 22.50%. In the previous quarter, it locked margins of 14.30%.

It registered a 10.50% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹4,425 Crore.

