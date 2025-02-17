iifl-logo-icon 1
Wipro names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Consulting

17 Feb 2025 , 09:05 AM

The IT giant announced on Friday that the company has appointed Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting, starting immediately. Amit will join the Wipro Executive Board and shall report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia.

Amit will steer Wipro’s efforts to fuel consulting-led, AI-driven growth and direct clients through business and technology transformations. He will use Wipro’s expertise to deliver transformative AI, data, and industry solutions, allowing businesses to grow amid digital disruption.

Srini Pallia, CEO, and MD of Wipro stated that the company is delighted to welcome Amit Kumar to its leadership team. He also added that his experience in business growth, along with his passion for innovation and results-oriented approach. All of this, makes him an ideal candidate for the growth of the company’s consulting business into an exciting new future and delivering superior value to the customer base.

Amit Kumar has over 24 years of experience in consulting across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific. He brings immaculate experience in industries such as High-Tech, Energy, Automotive, Chemicals, Retail, and Consumer Goods. He also has expertise in Operational Excellence, Engineering, Business Transformation, Manufacturing Digitization, and Supply Chain Management.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

