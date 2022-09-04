iifl-logo

Wipro partners with Cisco

4 Sep 2022 , 01:33 AM

Wipro has partnered with Cisco to accelerate cloud transformation for customers The partnership will enable Wipro customers to deploy Wipro FullStride Cloud Service to enable a fully automated hybrid-cloud stack reducing the implementation time and enhancing the user experience Wipro and Cisco will collaborate to bring together the edge private and public clouds to create an agile programmable and adaptable hybrid cloud solution The full-stack IT-as-a-service platform will leverage technology from across Ciscos Full Stack Observability solution including AppDynamics ThousandEyes Cisco Workload Optimization Manager CWOM Intersight and Secure Application The platform will offer enterprises an array of integrated and fully managed services for their network infrastructure hybrid cloud security and applications delivering significant cost and performance optimization while also providing real-time visibility and insights

  • Announcements
  • BSE
