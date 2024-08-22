iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zomato to pick up Paytm’s ticketing business for ₹2,048 crore

22 Aug 2024 , 11:09 AM

Zomato will buy Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business for ₹2,048 crore, the online meal delivery platform and fintech startup announced on Wednesday, August 21. The acquisition will help Zomato improve its “going-out” section, while the struggling fintech company will focus on core payments and financial services distribution.

The selling agreement covers the sports, movie, and events (live performances) ticketing company on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and the boards of both Zomato and One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) have approved it.

According to the terms of the agreement, the entertainment ticketing services will stay available on the Paytm app for up to 12 months, assuring user continuity as Zomato integrates these services into its offers.

Paytm’s entertainment ticketing category, which includes movie, sports, and event tickets, has seen significant growth, with revenues of ₹297 crore and Adjusted EBITDA of ₹29 crore in FY24, according to a press release.

Zomato will spin out the new business as a new app called ‘District’. In a letter to shareholders, Zomato MD and CEO Deepinder Goyal stated that the purchase will allow the platform to “add more scale” and “offer newer use cases” to its users.

At around 10.38 AM, Zomato was trading marginally lower at ₹259.86, against the previous close of ₹260.03 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹267, and ₹259.01, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Paytm
  • Paytm News
  • Zomato
  • Zomato Acquisition
  • Zomato news
  • Zomato Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.