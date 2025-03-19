iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for apalutamide tablets

19 Mar 2025 , 11:30 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced on Tuesday that it has secured the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing and marketing apalutamide tablets, 60 mg. As per the drugmaker, the said drug is a generic equivalent of Erleada tablets, 60 mg.
Apalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor to be used for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. Zydus Lifesciences shall produce the Apalutamide tablets at its facility situated in Ahmedabad.
As per the IQVIA MAT January 2025 data, apalutamide tablets registered annual sales of $1099.80 million in the United States markets.
Zydus Lifesciences Group so far has filed 483 ANDAs and holds 420 approvals since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
The company reported a net profit of ₹1,023 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. The surge in profitability was supported by an increase in its forex gain. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹789 Crore.
The company’s revenue from operations registered a growth of 17% in Q3FY25 at ₹5,269 Crore.
During the quarter under review, US formulation sales for the company stood at $285 million, registering a growth of 29% on a year-on-year basis. The US markets contribute about 47% to Zydus Life’s overall revenue.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
  • Zydus Lifesciences Updates
  • Zydus Lifesciences USFDA
  • Zydus Lifesciences USFDA Approval
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 20th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 20th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Mar 2025|06:57 AM
Indian Railways Plans Small Nuclear Plants to Meet Energy Needs

Indian Railways Plans Small Nuclear Plants to Meet Energy Needs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|04:34 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|01:36 PM
Hindustan Zinc fined by BSE, NSE for non-compliance

Hindustan Zinc fined by BSE, NSE for non-compliance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:46 PM
EIL Secures ₹252.95 Crore EPCM Contract from NRL

EIL Secures ₹252.95 Crore EPCM Contract from NRL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:23 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.