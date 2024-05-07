iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Australian dollar at 2 month high before RBA's monetary policy meeting

7 May 2024 , 10:30 AM

Even after two rounds of alleged dollar-selling intervention last week,  the yen continued to weaken against the dollar on Tuesday due to widening interest rate differentials.

The Australian dollar was trading around a two-month high against the US dollar as traders anticipated that Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock will maintain stable interest rates later in the day.

In early Asian trade, the U.S. dollar increased by 0.22% to 154.235 yen, continuing its 0.58% increase from Monday.

It fell below 151.86 yen on Friday for the first time since April 10 as losses were exacerbated by weaker-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs data, which came after data from the Bank of Japan revealed that state intervention may have totaled roughly 9 trillion yen ($58.37 billion).

The government “will continue to take the same firm approach” to disorderly yen fluctuations, as stated by top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on Tuesday. Japan’s Ministry of Finance has refrained from commenting on whether it was behind dollar selling.

Nonetheless, there is a huge 370 basis point difference between the ultra-low Japanese long-term yields and their U.S. counterparts, with the Federal Reserve expected to take some time to decrease rates and the BOJ taking a cautious approach to tightening after its first-rate hike since 2007 in March.

 

After falling as low as 104.52 on Friday, the U.S. dollar index, which compares the value of the dollar to six important rivals, including the yen, sterling, and euro, was barely moved at 105.13.

Sterling was unchanged at $1.2565, while the euro remained stable at $1.0765.

The Australian dollar increased by 0.17% to $0.6636, moving back toward Friday’s high of $0.6650, a level last observed on March 8.

In the face of persistently rising inflation, all but one of the 37 economists polled for a Reuters survey predicted that the RBA would maintain current rates, with the other forecasting a quarter point raise.

Policymakers moderated their tightening stance at the RBA’s most recent meeting in mid-March. Bullock refrained from stating whether policy has moved to neutral, citing risks as “finely balanced,” and she postponed further rate decreases.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aussie
  • Dollar
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.