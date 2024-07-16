iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dollar falls in early trade

16 Jul 2024 , 09:28 AM

The dollar remained at five-week lows on Tuesday as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted the argument for a September rate cut, while cryptocurrency climbed on increased prospects of US President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Powell stated on Monday that three U.S. inflation readings from the second quarter of this year “add somewhat to confidence” that the rate of price increases is returning to the Fed’s objective in a sustainable manner.

“We’ve had three better readings, and if you average them, that’s a pretty good place,” Powell said during an event at the Economic Club of Washington.

Powell’s comments, which are likely to be his last until his news conference following the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, changed expectations for rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now anticipate 68 basis points of easing this year, with a September rate decrease completely factored in.

The euro was slightly lower at $1.0893, while sterling last traded at $1.2967. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six other currencies, was at 104.3, not far from its one-month low of 104 on Monday.

Retail sales in the United States are likely to fall by 0.3% month on month in June, according to data to be released later today.

Meanwhile, the yen was down in early trading after reaching a one-month high of 157.165 per dollar on Monday. It was last at 158.54, with traders apprehensive of more action by Japanese authorities.

Traders assume Tokyo intervened in the market last week in another attempt to boost the Japanese yen following a lower-than-expected US inflation report. According to data from the Bank of Japan, officials may have spent up to 3.57 trillion yen to support the weak yen.

Markets will be looking for new money market data to see if Tokyo interfered on Friday as well.

In cryptocurrency, bitcoin climbed 1% to trade just shy of $65,000, its highest level in a month. Ether was up 1% to $3,466 at its two-week high.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.