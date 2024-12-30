iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dollar Gains Strength on Rising Yields

30 Dec 2024 , 10:44 AM

With little year-end liquidity keeping most currencies in tight ranges, the Japanese yen fell to almost five-month lows against a dollar supported by increasing U.S. yields on Monday.

The possibility of Japanese intervention standing in the way of another test of the 160 level last saw in July, the yen was trading at 157.71.

At 107.98, the dollar index measure was unchanged from its main competitors.

At $1.0429, the euro was in a holding position during holiday trade and not far from previous lows. The currency will depreciate by about 5.5% against the dollar during the course of the calendar year.

The dollar has been aided by rising U.S. Treasury yields; last week, the benchmark 10-year note reached a high of more than seven months. On Monday, the yield was near that level at 4.625%.

The dollar index is up 2.3% for the month, making gains of 6.6% so far this year.

Expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies of tax cuts, tariff hikes, stricter immigration, and looser regulation will be both pro-growth and inflationary and keep U.S. rates high have helped it rise in each of the last three months.

Since December 3, the dollar has increased by 10 yen. The Federal Reserve’s warning about potential rate cuts on December 18 was a major factor in the Japanese currency’s slide.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.