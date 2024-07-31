iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

The yen is volatile as the BOJ boosts interest rates

31 Jul 2024 , 10:22 AM

The yen was volatile on Wednesday following the carefully watched Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision, which boosted interest rates and announced a strategy to reduce its massive bond-buying program.

Following the BOJ statement, the yen surged as much as 0.8% to a more than three-month high of 151.58 per dollar, but recovered those gains shortly thereafter, closing over 0.3% lower at 153.25.

The central bank announced in a statement that it has upped its short-term interest rate target to 0.25% from 0-0.1% earlier, and that it will reduce asset purchases to three trillion yen ($19.53 billion) per month by the first quarter of 2026.

The yen appeared to be on track for a 5% gain in July, aided by Tokyo’s interventions and the unwinding of short-yen carry trades prior to the BOJ announcement.

Down under, the Australian currency fell to its lowest level since May as core inflation surprised to the downside, reducing the risk of another rate hike.

Wednesday was building up to be a busy day, with investors also expecting inflation data from France and the rest of the eurozone group later in the day, as well as a policy decision from the United States Federal Reserve, which takes centre stage.

Spreading global conflict also put investors on edge.

The Australian dollar was recently down 0.54% at $0.6503, having fallen more than 0.8% to a three-month low of $0.64825 following the release of consumer price index (CPI) data. This left the currency on track for a monthly loss of more than 2%.

Sterling rose 0.12% to $1.2852, aiming for a monthly gain of 1.6%. The New Zealand dollar moved up 0.12% to $0.5910, but was still on course for a 3% decrease for the month.

The dollar index fell 0.07% to 104.37, indicating a 1.4% monthly loss.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BOJ
  • Dollar
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.