iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Yen Slumps to Multi-Decade Low

27 Jun 2024 , 09:10 AM

On Thursday, the yen fell to a 38-year low and battled to stay below 160 per dollar, leaving markets on edge for any hints of Japanese government intervention to support the currency.

In the broader market, the dollar was on the front foot, nearing an eight-week high versus a basket of currencies, aided by a weaker yen and rising in tandem with US Treasury yields.

In the early Asian session, the yen nudged up 0.1% to 160.63 per dollar, although it remained only a fraction of a point above Wednesday’s low of 160.88, its lowest level since 1986.

The Japanese yen has plummeted 2% this month and 12% year to date against a resilient greenback, as it continues to be hit by huge interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan, which has kept the yen appealing as a financing currency for carry trades.

A carry trade involves borrowing in a currency with low interest rates and investing the proceeds in higher-yielding assets.

Nonetheless, the yen’s recent slip over the critical 160 per dollar level has left traders concerned about possible intervention from Tokyo, after officials spent 9.79 trillion yen ($60.94 billion) at the end of April and early May to boost the currency 5% from its 34-year low of 160.245.

While the risk of intervention has increased, analysts believe Japanese authorities may wait until Friday’s release of the United States’ personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index before entering the market.

Sterling struggled to recover from the previous session’s over-one-month low of $1.2616, and was last bought at $1.2622, surrendering to a stronger dollar.

The euro, which plummeted to its lowest level since early May on Wednesday, was last seen at $1.0680, up 0.01%.

The euro was on course to lose nearly 1.5% of its value this month, driven down by political upheaval in the eurozone ahead of France’s snap election, which begins this weekend.

Meanwhile, the dollar index remained near a two-month high of 106.05, bolstered by higher US Treasury yields. [US/]

The benchmark 10-year yield increased two basis points to 4.3392% on Thursday, while the two-year yield was last at 4.7576%.

An unexpected increase in Australian inflation on Wednesday caught traders off guard and encouraged markets to raise the prospect of another interest rate hike this year, sending domestic rates higher.

That provided the Australian dollar a tiny boost in the previous session, but it was short-lived as the Antipodean currency struggled to hold its gains against a stronger dollar.

The Australian dollar closed 0.02% lower at $0.6646, while the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.07% to $0.6079.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.