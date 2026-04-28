Dalmia Bharat Q4 results update

Dalmia Bharat Limited reported a steady performance for the period, with revenue rising 8.7% YoY to ₹4,242 crore, reflecting sustained demand in its core cement business. EBITDA surged by 11% YoY to ₹880 crore, driven by operational efficiencies and improved cost control, while margins expanded to 20.7% from 19.4%. However, net profit declined to ₹380 crore from ₹440 crore in the comparable period, indicating some pressure at the bottom line despite stronger operating performance. The company recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share (250% of face value), underscoring strong cash generation. Management remains positive on the outlook amid ongoing legal and regulatory developments.