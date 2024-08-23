iifl-logo
Gold Rush in Odisha: State Plans Auction

23 Aug 2024 , 02:11 PM

The presence of gold reserves has been discovered in various districts of Odisha, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the assembly on Thursday. In response to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Jena stated that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) discovered gold while conducting a ‘general exploration’ (G2) for copper ore in the Adash-Rampalli area of Deogarh district.

Jena added: “The geological survey has confirmed the presence of gold deposits, and the state government is taking steps to auction the block.”

He explained that preliminary surveys completed between 1981-83 and 1989-96 in the Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district were followed by a collaborative resurvey by the GSI and the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DoMG) beginning in 2021-22. However, because the grade and quantity of gold resources in the Gopur-Gajipur area have not yet been determined, there are currently no plans for additional investigation of this mineral block.

Jena further stated that the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is surveying gold reserves in the Mankadachuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda districts of Keonjhar district.

He further stated that the GSI and DoMG are undertaking preliminary surveys to discover gold mines in Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila, Idelkucha, Maredihi, and Sulaipat (Dhushura hill) in Mayurbhanj district.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

  • gold
  • India
  • Odisha
