RBI MPC policy review: Dr. Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company.

7 Jun 2024 , 12:51 PM
The MPC kept rates unchanged and maintained the withdrawal of accommodation stance. The resilient growth and low inflation has made it possible to hold rates at the present level. The Governor mentioned that input costs and food inflation are still high and could pose risks to upside. On the whole, it is expected that MPC will keep rates on hold for another couple of quarters.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.