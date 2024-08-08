RBI monetary policy reaction: Dr. Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance

The repo rate has been kept unchanged and has kept status quo on the stance of the policy. The RBI is confident on growth and inflation expectations have been kept unchanged. He also emphasised that the focus will be on CPI inflation and not on the core inflation (which is softening). The Governor has been confident on the strength of India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, which remain robust. The liquidity has increased in the system and the bond market has already discounted a 25bps rate. We do not expect any rate cuts in the near future. Overall, a very balanced policy with status quo continues.