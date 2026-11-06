Gold and Silver Prices Today, 6 November 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities

6 Nov 2026 , 12:32 PM
Gold and Silver prices saw a slight fall on the domestic markets on Friday, after seeing recent volatility due to the US mid-terms. Gold futures on the MCX fell 1.18%, and silver futures fell 1.54%. On the MCX, gold futures were priced at ₹1,42,750 per 10 grams and silver futures at ₹1,84,650 per kg. World gold prices climbed on Thursday. Gold spot rose 1% to $4,100.27 per ounce by 2:05 PM ET, after touching an intraday high of $4,146.63.
Gold and silver bullion prices on the MCX saw a fall on Friday morning.
|Commodity
|MCX Price
|Change
|Gold futures (10 gm)
|₹1,42,750
|-1.18%
|Silver futures (1 kg)
|₹1,84,650
|-1.54%
Note: MCX prices were recorded around 9:17 AM IST on November 6, 2026.
The following table shows indicative retail prices of 24-karat and 22-karat gold across six major Indian cities on November 6.
|City
|24K Gold (₹/10 gm)
|22K Gold (₹/10 gm)
|New Delhi
|₹1,42,250
|₹1,30,396
|Mumbai
|₹1,42,490
|₹1,30,616
|Bengaluru
|₹1,42,610
|₹1,30,726
|Kolkata
|₹1,42,250
|₹1,30,396
|Hyderabad
|₹1,42,660
|₹1,30,773
|Chennai
|₹1,42,850
|₹1,30,946
Chennai has the highest gold price with 24K gold priced at ₹1,42,850 per 10 grams. New Delhi and Kolkata have the lowest price.
Silver 999 prices vary depending on the city. The highest price was recorded in Chennai, while the lowest was in New Delhi.
|City
|Silver 999 Fine (₹/kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,83,990
|Mumbai
|₹1,84,310
|Bengaluru
|₹1,84,460
|Kolkata
|₹1,84,200
|Hyderabad
|₹1,84,740
|Chennai
|₹1,84,980
Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Moving?
Gold prices world-wide rose on Thursday as the US dollar weakened and US Treasury yields fell. This made gold more attractive to investors.
Crude oil prices fell, reducing inflation fears. Additionally, investors are waiting to see US payroll data. Four factors are affecting bullion sentiment.
Although gold prices rose internationally, gold and silver prices on the MCX fell.
Gold and silver prices change depending on the purity. Below is a breakdown of each.
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