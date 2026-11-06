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Gold and Silver Prices Today, 6 November 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities

6 Nov 2026 , 12:32 PM

Gold and Silver Price Today: 6th November 2026

Gold and Silver prices saw a slight fall on the domestic markets on Friday, after seeing recent volatility due to the US mid-terms. Gold futures on the MCX fell 1.18%, and silver futures fell 1.54%. On the MCX, gold futures were priced at ₹1,42,750 per 10 grams and silver futures at ₹1,84,650 per kg. World gold prices climbed on Thursday. Gold spot rose 1% to $4,100.27 per ounce by 2:05 PM ET, after touching an intraday high of $4,146.63.

Gold and Silver Price Today

Gold and silver bullion prices on the MCX saw a fall on Friday morning.

Commodity MCX Price Change
Gold futures (10 gm) ₹1,42,750 -1.18%
Silver futures (1 kg) ₹1,84,650 -1.54%

Note: MCX prices were recorded around 9:17 AM IST on November 6, 2026.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

The following table shows indicative retail prices of 24-karat and 22-karat gold across six major Indian cities on November 6.

City 24K Gold (₹/10 gm) 22K Gold (₹/10 gm)
New Delhi ₹1,42,250 ₹1,30,396
Mumbai ₹1,42,490 ₹1,30,616
Bengaluru ₹1,42,610 ₹1,30,726
Kolkata ₹1,42,250 ₹1,30,396
Hyderabad ₹1,42,660 ₹1,30,773
Chennai ₹1,42,850 ₹1,30,946

Chennai has the highest gold price with 24K gold priced at ₹1,42,850 per 10 grams. New Delhi and Kolkata have the lowest price.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Silver 999 prices vary depending on the city. The highest price was recorded in Chennai, while the lowest was in New Delhi.

City Silver 999 Fine (₹/kg)
New Delhi ₹1,83,990
Mumbai ₹1,84,310
Bengaluru ₹1,84,460
Kolkata ₹1,84,200
Hyderabad ₹1,84,740
Chennai ₹1,84,980

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Moving?

Gold prices world-wide rose on Thursday as the US dollar weakened and US Treasury yields fell. This made gold more attractive to investors.

Crude oil prices fell, reducing inflation fears. Additionally, investors are waiting to see US payroll data. Four factors are affecting bullion sentiment.

  • Weakening dollar – As the US dollar weakens, investors using other currencies to buy gold will find gold more attractive.
  • Lower treasury yields – Falling yields make gold look more attractive.
  • Falling crude oil prices – Falling oil prices reduce inflation fears.
  • Waiting for US Payroll Data – Investors are cautious ahead of payroll data.

Although gold prices rose internationally, gold and silver prices on the MCX fell.

Gold and Silver Purity

Gold and silver prices change depending on the purity. Below is a breakdown of each.

  • 24 carat gold – The purest commonly traded gold. This usually contains 99.9% gold. This is commonly used for investment products such as coins and bars.
  • 22 carat gold – contains around 91.67% gold. This is commonly used for jewellery as other metals are added to make the gold sturdier.
  • 999 silver – Contains 99.9% pure silver. This is commonly used for investment products such as silver bars and coins.

Gold and Silver Price Today (6th November 2026)

  • MCX gold futures fell 1.18% to ₹1,42,750 per 10 grams around 9:17am.
  • MCX silver futures fell 1.54% to ₹1,84,650 per kg.
  • Gold spot prices rose 1% to $4,100.27 per ounce.
  • Gold hit an intra-day high of $4,146.63 per ounce – the highest seen since October 20.

Related Tags

  • #22KGold
  • #24KGold
  • #BullionMarket
  • #CommodityMarket
  • #GoldPrice6November2026
  • #GoldPricesToday
  • #GoldRateToday
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