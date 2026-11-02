Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold and silver prices rose slightly in the domestic market on Monday, November 2, 2026 amid higher fears of prolonged high U.S. interest rates, sustained inflation worries and higher energy prices. However, global gold and silver prices were under pressure.
MCX gold futures were up 0.40% at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg at around 9:13 AM
In the retail market, prices of 24 karat gold ranged between ₹1,38,810 to ₹1,39,460 per 10 grams while silver prices ranged between ₹1,81,610 to ₹1,82,320 per kg.
Domestic futures prices moved higher despite the weakness in international bullion markets.
|Commodity
|MCX Price
|Change
|Gold futures (10 gm)
|₹1,39,400
|+0.40%
|Silver futures (1 kg)
|₹1,82,250
|+1.15%
Note: MCX futures prices were recorded around 9:13 AM on November 2, 2026.
The following table shows indicative retail gold prices for 24-karat and 22-karat gold across major Indian cities on November 2, 2026.
|City
|24-karat Gold (10 gm)
|22-karat Gold (10 gm)
|New Delhi
|₹1,38,900
|₹1,27,325
|Mumbai
|₹1,38,990
|₹1,27,408
|Bengaluru
|₹1,39,100
|₹1,27,508
|Kolkata
|₹1,38,810
|₹1,27,643
|Hyderabad
|₹1,39,210
|₹1,27,673
|Chennai
|₹1,39,460
|₹1,27,838
Among the listed cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24-karat gold price at ₹1,39,460 per 10 grams. Kolkata had the lowest rate at ₹1,38,810.
Silver prices also varied across cities on November 2. Chennai recorded the highest listed rate, while New Delhi had the lowest.
|City
|Silver 999 Fine (1 kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,81,610
|Mumbai
|₹1,81,930
|Bengaluru
|₹1,82,080
|Kolkata
|₹1,81,690
|Hyderabad
|₹1,82,080
|Chennai
|₹1,82,320
International Bullion Prices have remained under pressure on the back of Higher US Interest Rates Expectations
Monetary policy expectations have increased after the US Federal Reserve left key interest rates unchanged amid continued concerns over inflation and rising energy prices.
This can have a negative impact on gold and silver as they are non-income producing assets.
International gold prices slipped to its lowest levels since October 2025.
Gold prices are set to fall for the second month in a row with prices currently lower by 5.9%.
Silver prices had a larger correction in international markets. Spot prices fell 5.8% and for the first time since November 2025 prices were below $49.34 per ounce, slipping below the $50.
Domestic MCX prices showed improvement though in early trading on Monday.
The price of gold and silver fluctuates depending on its purity.
24 Karat Gold: This is the purest most widely available form of gold. It is typically preferred for investment products such as coins and bars.
22 Karat Gold: This has a higher rating of other forms of metal than 24 Karat. It is therefore more durable and commonly used for jewellery.
Silver 999: 99.9% of this is pure silver. This is typically used in investment items including silver bars and coins.
Note: MCX prices are futures prices recorded around 9:13 AM on November 2, 2026. City-wise rates are indicative retail prices and may vary across jewellers due to local taxes, making charges and other applicable costs.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and commodities mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.