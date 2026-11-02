Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold and silver prices rose slightly in the domestic market on Monday, November 2, 2026 amid higher fears of prolonged high U.S. interest rates, sustained inflation worries and higher energy prices. However, global gold and silver prices were under pressure.

MCX gold futures were up 0.40% at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg at around 9:13 AM

In the retail market, prices of 24 karat gold ranged between ₹1,38,810 to ₹1,39,460 per 10 grams while silver prices ranged between ₹1,81,610 to ₹1,82,320 per kg.

Gold and Silver Prices Today in India: MCX Rates

Domestic futures prices moved higher despite the weakness in international bullion markets.

Commodity MCX Price Change Gold futures (10 gm) ₹1,39,400 +0.40% Silver futures (1 kg) ₹1,82,250 +1.15%

Note: MCX futures prices were recorded around 9:13 AM on November 2, 2026.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

The following table shows indicative retail gold prices for 24-karat and 22-karat gold across major Indian cities on November 2, 2026.

City 24-karat Gold (10 gm) 22-karat Gold (10 gm) New Delhi ₹1,38,900 ₹1,27,325 Mumbai ₹1,38,990 ₹1,27,408 Bengaluru ₹1,39,100 ₹1,27,508 Kolkata ₹1,38,810 ₹1,27,643 Hyderabad ₹1,39,210 ₹1,27,673 Chennai ₹1,39,460 ₹1,27,838

Among the listed cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24-karat gold price at ₹1,39,460 per 10 grams. Kolkata had the lowest rate at ₹1,38,810.

Silver Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices also varied across cities on November 2. Chennai recorded the highest listed rate, while New Delhi had the lowest.

City Silver 999 Fine (1 kg) New Delhi ₹1,81,610 Mumbai ₹1,81,930 Bengaluru ₹1,82,080 Kolkata ₹1,81,690 Hyderabad ₹1,82,080 Chennai ₹1,82,320

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Under Pressure Globally?

International Bullion Prices have remained under pressure on the back of Higher US Interest Rates Expectations

Monetary policy expectations have increased after the US Federal Reserve left key interest rates unchanged amid continued concerns over inflation and rising energy prices.

This can have a negative impact on gold and silver as they are non-income producing assets.

International Gold Prices Fall to Their Lowest Level Since October 2025

International gold prices slipped to its lowest levels since October 2025.

Spot gold was down 2.7% at $3,910.53 per ounce.

US gold futures prices were 2.8% lower to $3,919.60 per ounce.

Gold prices are set to fall for the second month in a row with prices currently lower by 5.9%.

International Silver Prices Slip Below $50

Silver prices had a larger correction in international markets. Spot prices fell 5.8% and for the first time since November 2025 prices were below $49.34 per ounce, slipping below the $50.

Domestic MCX prices showed improvement though in early trading on Monday.

Gold and Silver Purity: What Buyers Should Know

The price of gold and silver fluctuates depending on its purity.

24 Karat Gold: This is the purest most widely available form of gold. It is typically preferred for investment products such as coins and bars.

22 Karat Gold: This has a higher rating of other forms of metal than 24 Karat. It is therefore more durable and commonly used for jewellery.

Silver 999: 99.9% of this is pure silver. This is typically used in investment items including silver bars and coins.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Key Takeaways

MCX gold futures were up on the domestic market by 0.40% to ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams at around 9:13 am.

MCX silver futures were up 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg.

Domestic gold 24 Karat prices range from between ₹1,38,810 to ₹1,39,460 per 10 gram.

Silver prices range between ₹1,81,610 to ₹1,82,320.

International gold spot prices fell 2.7% to $3,910.53 per ounce.

Spot silver prices fell 5.8% to $49.34 per ounce, moving below $50.

Expectations of high US interest rates and continued inflation worries have left international bullion prices subdued.

Note: MCX prices are futures prices recorded around 9:13 AM on November 2, 2026. City-wise rates are indicative retail prices and may vary across jewellers due to local taxes, making charges and other applicable costs.

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