iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold prices increase marginally

10 May 2024 , 10:51 AM

Due to traders’ increased predictions on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this year following recent economic data, gold prices increased slightly on Friday and were expected to see a weekly gain.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,347.98 per ounce. The price of gold has increased by 2% this week. Gold futures increased by 0.6% to $2,354.10.

Data released on Thursday revealed that more Americans than anticipated filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, providing another proof that the labor market was gradually cooling.

According to the financial markets, the Fed will begin its easing cycle in September. Having gold has a lower opportunity cost when interest rates are lower.

Now, attention is focused on the consumer confidence report from the University of Michigan at 1400 GMT and the consumer price index data that is expected next week.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated on Thursday that there is “considerable” uncertainty over the direction of U.S. inflation in the upcoming months, but she also expressed confidence that price pressures are still abating.

In other news, a senior Israeli official declared late on Thursday that Israel would carry out its operation in Rafah and other areas of the Gaza Strip as scheduled and that the most recent round of indirect talks to resolve hostilities in Gaza have concluded in Cairo.

Spot silver was on track to have its best week in five, despite a 0.1% decline to $28.31 per ounce.

Palladium increased by 0.1% to $968.25, while platinum firmed by 0.8% to $985.40. Weekly gains were scheduled for both metals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • Initial Jobless Claims
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.