iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Gains Amid US Economic Uncertainty

14 Jan 2025 , 10:52 AM

Amid uncertainties about the objectives of the incoming Trump administration and new positioning ahead of important U.S. data for additional clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, gold prices rose on Tuesday.

Spot gold increased 0.3% to $2,671.13 an ounce. At $2,688.40, U.S. gold futures increased by 0.4%.

A strong U.S. dollar, supported by positive jobs data last week, reduced investor enthusiasm for the precious metal, causing the bullion to drop around 1% in the most recent session.

As worries mounted that President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs may drive up inflation, the Fed’s cautious approach to additional rate cuts this year was further supported by the robust jobs data.

According to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday, U.S. consumers had a mixed assessment on the anticipated trajectory of inflation last month.

Although the appeal of the non-yielding asset is diminished by increased interest rates, bullion is employed as a hedge against inflation.

For more information about the economy and the Fed’s policy direction, investors are now anticipating the release of the producer pricing index (PPI) report later in the day and the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday. This week, a number of Fed officials are also scheduled to speak.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.