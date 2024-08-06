iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Gains Ground as Rate Cut Looms

6 Aug 2024 , 09:25 AM

Gold prices crept up on Tuesday from multi-week lows after US central bank governors sought to comfort investors by highlighting the possibility of a September interest rate reduction.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $2,411.97 per ounce. Gold futures increased 0.3% to $2,452.60.

Bullion had its worst day in over two weeks the previous session, caught in the wake of a global, broader market sell-off on rising economic fears.

U.S. central bank policymakers pushed back on Monday against the assumption that weaker-than-expected July job statistics meant the economy is in a recession, but they also warned that the Federal Reserve will need to decrease interest rates to avoid such a scenario.

Fed San Francisco President Mary Daly stated that she was willing to decrease interest rates if required, and that policy should be proactive.

According to CME FedWatch, traders are pricing in a 50-basis-point decrease at the Fed’s September meeting, with another cut expected in December.

Lower interest rates put pressure on the currency and bond yields, increasing the attraction of non-yielding gold.

Markets will be watching for statistics on the US trade deficit later in the day, as well as first unemployment claims on Thursday.

Data released on Monday revealed that U.S. services sector activity rebounded from a four-year low in July, with a comeback in new orders and the first gain in employment in six months.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $27.33 per ounce, while platinum was over 1% higher at $914.90.

Palladium climbed 0.8% to $856.83, after reaching its lowest prices since August 2018.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.