Gold Price Today: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold prices fell in the domestic market on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, despite a rise in international gold futures. However, this is just two days before Dhanteras, which is a traditional time for buying gold and silver jewellery, coins and utensils.
At around 9:28 AM, domestic gold prices stood at ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams, down ₹100 or 0.07%. Silver prices fell by ₹1,910 or 1.06% to ₹1,78,570 per kg, according to Bullion.com.
Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange were down 0.09 percent at Rs 1,39,333 per 10 grams and silver futures fell 0.95 percent to Rs 1,77,985 per kg.
Domestic bullion futures traded lower during the morning session on November 4.
|Commodity
|Price
|Change
|Gold futures (10 gm)
|₹1,39,333
|-0.09%
|Silver futures (1 kg)
|₹1,77,985
|-0.95%
Note: MCX prices were recorded around 9:28 AM on November 4, 2026.
The following table shows indicative retail prices of 24-karat and 22-karat gold across major Indian cities on November 4.
|City
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|New Delhi
|₹1,39,850
|₹1,27,683
|Mumbai
|₹1,39,440
|₹1,27,820
|Bengaluru
|₹1,39,650
|₹1,28,013
|Kolkata
|₹1,39,250
|₹1,27,646*
|Hyderabad
|₹1,39,660
|₹1,28,022
|Chennai
|₹1,39,840
|₹1,28,187
Among the listed cities, New Delhi recorded the highest 24-karat gold price at ₹1,39,850 per 10 grams, while Kolkata had the lowest at ₹1,39,250.
Silver prices also declined in the domestic market. Here are the indicative rates for 999 fine silver across six major cities.
|City
|Silver 999 Fine (1 kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,77,940
|Mumbai
|₹1,78,080
|Bengaluru
|₹1,78,380
|Kolkata
|₹1,77,840
|Hyderabad
|₹1,78,360
|Chennai
|₹1,78,600
Chennai recorded the highest listed silver rate at ₹1,78,600 per kg, while Kolkata had the lowest at ₹1,77,840.
International gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, supported by a weaker US dollar ahead of the US midterm election outcome. December gold futures rose 0.16% to $3,946.75 per ounce at around 9:26 AM, according to Investing.com. Silver futures, however, declined to $49.253 per ounce.
Investors are also awaiting US non-farm payrolls data later this week for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. The data could influence expectations around the timing and extent of future interest rate changes. Geopolitical uncertainty involving Iran and the US has added another layer of uncertainty to market sentiment. Investors are assessing these developments alongside the possibility of further US interest rate hikes. Gold is negatively affected by higher interest rates as it doesn’t provide any interest income. The higher the interest rate the more of an opportunity cost there will be to hold this unyielding asset.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6, followed by Diwali on November 8, 2026. Gold and silver purchases are traditionally considered auspicious during this festive period. With the two occasions approaching, households and jewellery buyers will be tracking domestic bullion rates, while investors will also be watching movements in the US dollar, interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments.
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