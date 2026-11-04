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Gold Price Today: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

4 Nov 2026 , 11:40 AM

Gold prices fell in the domestic market on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, despite a rise in international gold futures. However, this is just two days before Dhanteras, which is a traditional time for buying gold and silver jewellery, coins and utensils.

At around 9:28 AM, domestic gold prices stood at ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams, down ₹100 or 0.07%. Silver prices fell by ₹1,910 or 1.06% to ₹1,78,570 per kg, according to Bullion.com.

Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange were down 0.09 percent at Rs 1,39,333 per 10 grams and silver futures fell 0.95 percent to Rs 1,77,985 per kg.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: MCX Rates

Domestic bullion futures traded lower during the morning session on November 4.

Commodity Price Change
Gold futures (10 gm) ₹1,39,333 -0.09%
Silver futures (1 kg) ₹1,77,985 -0.95%

Note: MCX prices were recorded around 9:28 AM on November 4, 2026.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

The following table shows indicative retail prices of 24-karat and 22-karat gold across major Indian cities on November 4.

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm)
New Delhi ₹1,39,850 ₹1,27,683
Mumbai ₹1,39,440 ₹1,27,820
Bengaluru ₹1,39,650 ₹1,28,013
Kolkata ₹1,39,250 ₹1,27,646*
Hyderabad ₹1,39,660 ₹1,28,022
Chennai ₹1,39,840 ₹1,28,187

Among the listed cities, New Delhi recorded the highest 24-karat gold price at ₹1,39,850 per 10 grams, while Kolkata had the lowest at ₹1,39,250.

Silver Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices also declined in the domestic market. Here are the indicative rates for 999 fine silver across six major cities.

City Silver 999 Fine (1 kg)
New Delhi ₹1,77,940
Mumbai ₹1,78,080
Bengaluru ₹1,78,380
Kolkata ₹1,77,840
Hyderabad ₹1,78,360
Chennai ₹1,78,600

Chennai recorded the highest listed silver rate at ₹1,78,600 per kg, while Kolkata had the lowest at ₹1,77,840.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Moving Differently in Domestic and International Markets?

International gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, supported by a weaker US dollar ahead of the US midterm election outcome. December gold futures rose 0.16% to $3,946.75 per ounce at around 9:26 AM, according to Investing.com. Silver futures, however, declined to $49.253 per ounce.

Investors are also awaiting US non-farm payrolls data later this week for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. The data could influence expectations around the timing and extent of future interest rate changes. Geopolitical uncertainty involving Iran and the US has added another layer of uncertainty to market sentiment. Investors are assessing these developments alongside the possibility of further US interest rate hikes. Gold is negatively affected by higher interest rates as it doesn’t provide any interest income. The higher the interest rate the more of an opportunity cost there will be to hold this unyielding asset.

Dhanteras and Diwali 2026: When Are the Festivities?

Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6, followed by Diwali on November 8, 2026. Gold and silver purchases are traditionally considered auspicious during this festive period. With the two occasions approaching, households and jewellery buyers will be tracking domestic bullion rates, while investors will also be watching movements in the US dollar, interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 November 2026: Key Takeaways

  • Domestic gold prices declined by ₹100 or 0.07% to ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams at around 9:28 AM.
  • Silver prices fell by ₹1,910 or 1.06% to ₹1,78,570 per kg.
  • MCX gold futures declined 0.09% to ₹1,39,333 per 10 grams.
  • MCX silver futures fell 0.95% to ₹1,77,985 per kg.
  • International December gold futures rose 0.16% to $3,946.75 per ounce.
  • Silver futures declined to $49.253 per ounce.
Note: MCX prices are futures prices recorded at 9:28 AM on November 4, 2026. International futures prices are as reported at 9:26 AM. City-wise rates are indicative and may vary across jewellers due to local taxes, making charges and other applicable costs.

Related Tags

  • #22KGold
  • #24KGold
  • #BullionMarket
  • #Dhanteras2026
  • #Diwali2026
  • #GoldPrice4November2026
  • #GoldPricesToday
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