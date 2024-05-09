iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Prices remain steady

9 May 2024 , 10:58 AM

As investors shifted their attention to U.S. economic data, which may provide further information on when the Federal Reserve may decrease interest rates, gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday.

The spot price of gold was slightly altered at $2,307.96 per ounce. At $2,315.00, gold futures saw a 0.3% decline.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment reading is coming on Friday at 12:30 GMT, along with the weekly jobless claims data for the United States. Next week is when the consumer price index data is expected to be made public.

The FedWatch Tool from the CME indicates that traders are presently pricing in a roughly 66% possibility of a rate drop by the Fed in September.

Holding bullion has a lower opportunity cost when interest rates are lower.

Susan Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, stated on Wednesday that a cooling off of the US economy is necessary to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target of 2%.

As inflation declines, the Bank of England is expected to be closer to cutting interest rates for the first time in four years, though it is likely to be careful in indicating when a move may be imminent.

In terms of geopolitics, although talks to halt Israel’s seven-month-long offensive were still ongoing in Cairo, Hamas declared on Wednesday that it was not willing to give in any more ground to the Israeli government in the talks over a truce for Gaza.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to an ounce’s $27.29. Palladium increased by 0.3% to $954.23 and platinum by 0.4% to $975.75.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • interest rates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.