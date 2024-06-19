iifl-logo
Gold rises in early trade

19 Jun 2024 , 10:08 AM

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as softer-than-expected U.S. retail sales data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates this year, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $2,329.16 per ounce. Gold futures closed 0.8% higher at $2,346.90.

The Commerce Department’s Census Bureau reported that retail sales in the United States increased by 0.1% last month. Reuters polled economists, who predicted that retail sales would rise by 0.3% in May.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates will gradually fall over time, but he did not predict when the central bank will begin easing monetary policy.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 67% possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates in September. Low interest rates lower the opportunity cost of owning non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices are down 6% from a record high of $2,449.89 per ounce set on May 20 during a surge against typical headwinds such as a strong dollar and high interest rates. [USD/]

In terms of key categories of gold demand, China’s central bank’s suspension in gold purchases in May continued to weigh on the market.

However, the World Gold Council (WGC)’s annual survey of central banks found that the majority of respondents expected their gold reserves to increase during the next 12 months.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.48 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.7% to $971.56, while palladium held steady at $889.20.

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
