iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Steady Ahead of Holidays

24 Dec 2024 , 10:33 AM

Ahead of a truncated trading week owing to the Christmas holiday, investors are preparing for a less aggressive course of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year, which is why gold prices remained stable on Tuesday.

Spot gold was trading unchanged at $2,614.87 an ounce. At $2,628.90, U.S. gold futures were stable.

As year-end draws near, trading volumes are likely to decline on a week with fewer holidays.

How quickly and profoundly the U.S. central bank lowers rates will be a major concern for investors in 2025. After a period of aggressive rate hikes, the Fed signalled fewer cuts in 2025 but continued to reduce in December.

Markets are still pricing in only about 35 basis points of easing for 2025, despite some worries about the rate of reduction next year being allayed by a benign U.S. inflation reading on Friday.

When President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January, U.S. investors are bracing for a wide range of changes in 2025 that will impact markets, from tax policy to tariffs and deregulation.

Gold reached several all-time highs this year, up 27% so far to its greatest annual performance since 2010, propelled by strong central bank purchases, geopolitical unrest, and major banks’ relaxation of monetary policy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.