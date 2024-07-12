iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Easing Inflation Pressures, Strong Summer Travel Lift Oil Prices

12 Jul 2024 , 09:34 AM

Oil prices surged in early Asian trading hours on Friday as hints of strong summer demand and easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest oil market, the United States, boosted investor sentiment.

Brent crude futures increased 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.77 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate oil futures increased 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.12 per barrel.

Both contracts had climbed in the previous two sessions, although Brent futures were expected to fall about 1% week on week following four straight weeks of gains. WTI futures were basically unchanged on a weekly basis.

U.S. petrol consumption was 9.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending July 5, the highest for a week that included the Independence Day vacation since 2019, according to government statistics released on Wednesday. According to the data, jet fuel demand was at its highest level over the last four weeks since January 2020.

Strong gasoline demand prompted U.S. refiners to increase production and draw from crude oil inventories, thereby increasing prices. According to government data, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners’ net crude input increased to more than 9.4 million bpd last week, the highest level since January 2019.

WTI front-month futures have posted their biggest premium to the next-month contract since April, indicating near-term supply tightness.

U.S. government statistics released on Thursday showed a surprise drop in consumer prices in June, raising chances that the Federal Reserve could slash interest rates shortly.

The US dollar index fell for the third straight session on Friday, as market investors increased their bets on a September interest rate cut.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • CPI
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.