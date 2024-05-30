iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Prices decline in early trade

30 May 2024 , 08:29 AM

Thursday saw a decline in oil prices as investors awaited the release of the most recent data on US crude oil stockpiles, and strong economic growth in the country suggested that borrowing costs would continue to remain high, potentially hurting demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WIT) crude fell 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $79.19, while Brent futures shed 9 cents, or 0.1%, to trade at $83.52 a barrel.

According to market reports citing American Petroleum Institute data on Wednesday, distillates increased last week while crude oil and petrol inventories in the United States decreased.

According to reports, the API data revealed that during the week ending May 24, crude stocks decreased by 6.49 million barrels, while petrol inventories decreased by 452,000 barrels and distillates increased by 2.045 million barrels.

Later on Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected to release the date.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, may have more leverage to maintain supply cuts when they meet on June 2 if global oil inventories continue to rise through April as a result of soft fuel demand, according to OPEC+ delegates and analysts.

The anticipation that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period of time has put pressure on the oil markets recently.

From early April to mid-May, the US economy strengthened, but businesses were more pessimistic about the future and inflation rose at a moderate rate, according to a Fed survey.

Increased borrowing costs typically restrict spending and capital, which is bad for the demand and price of crude oil. Rather than the June start to easing cycle that the markets had anticipated at the beginning of the year, the Fed is now projected to drop rates in September at the latest.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.