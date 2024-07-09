iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil prices hold steady as storm fears recede

9 Jul 2024 , 08:49 AM

Oil prices were barely altered early Tuesday as a hurricane slammed a key US oil production area in Texas, causing less damage than feared.

Brent futures declined 4 cents to $85.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 5 cents to $82.28.

Although oil refining activities slowed and several production facilities were evacuated, major refineries along the United States Gulf Coast looked to be unaffected by Hurricane Beryl, which deteriorated into a tropical storm after hitting the Texas coast.

This alleviated market concerns about the possibility of supply interruptions in Texas, where 40% of US crude oil is produced.

Major oil-shipping ports around Corpus Christi, Galveston, and Houston had been closed in preparation for the hurricane. The Corpus Christi Ship Channel reopened on Monday, and the Port of Houston is expected to start operations on Tuesday afternoon.

Market investors are also keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East for more trade opportunities. Oil prices fell 1% on Monday, on hopes that a probable truce in Gaza would alleviate concerns about global petroleum supply disruptions.

Senior US officials were in Egypt on Monday for negotiations, but the White House warned there were still gaps between the two sides, and Hamas feared a new Israeli drive into Gaza jeopardised the potential agreement.

Last week, Hamas dropped its demand for Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire, which Israelis believed paved the path for an agreement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • Middle East
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.