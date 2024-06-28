iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil prices rise as supply risks increase

28 Jun 2024 , 09:27 AM

Oil prices increased in early Asian trading hours on Friday, marking the third weekly increase in a row, as concerns about supply issues caused by growing geopolitical tensions and weather disruptions outweighed evidence of poor demand.

Brent crude futures for August settlement, which expire on Friday, climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.54 per barrel. The Brent price for September was also up 0.2% to $85.44 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for August delivery increased 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.98 per barrel.

Oil prices rose despite signals of sluggish demand in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, as tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah increased. A escalating conflict in the Middle East might drag in Iran, one of the region’s main oil exporters.

On Thursday, the French foreign ministry expressed concern over the situation in Lebanon, while Turkey had previously stated its solidarity with Lebanon and requested cooperation from regional states.

Weather-related interruptions have also put strain on oil supplies, which is expected to grow in the coming weeks. FGE Energy stated on Friday that heavy rains had reduced Ecuador’s production by 100,000 barrels per day during the last week.

The United States Gulf Coast, which is home to the majority of the country’s energy and export infrastructure, may also be struck by bad weather in the coming days, with the National Hurricane Centre tracking at least one weather system that might become a cyclone and head towards the area.

Brent and WTI futures have risen 1.5% this week.

On the demand side, growing crude stocks in the United States and poor petrol consumption have restrained oil prices from rising further. Government figures released this week revealed an unexpected increase in crude stocks as gasoline demand fell.

However, anticipation of record travel over the July 4th weekend in the United States may boost petrol consumption and draw stocks.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.