iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil prices increase

7 Jun 2024 , 08:51 AM

Oil prices increased on Friday, continuing their upward trend after Russia and Saudi Arabia, two OPEC+ members, said that they would cut down oil production. A cut in interest rate by European Central Bank and Bank of Canada has improved demand prospect for oil.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.71, while Brent crude futures increased 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.03 a barrel.

As Russia and Saudi Arabia attempted to reassure markets about their supply arrangements, prices rose on Thursday. They are, however, expected to lose money this week as analysts interpret the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday as a sign of increasing production, which is negative for prices.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC+, along with its allies, including Russia, decided to extend the majority of production cuts until 2025, but they also allowed for the slow unwinding of eight members’ voluntary reductions.

OPEC+ has the authority to suspend or reverse voluntary output increases if it determines that the market is not robust enough. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Energy Minister, made this statement while attending an event in Russia on Thursday with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

At the event, Novak stated, “We are ready to react quickly to market uncertainties,” adding that “speculative factors” and a misreading of the agreement were to blame for the price decline that followed the weekend summit.

Analysts had anticipated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will follow suit after the European Central Bank announced its first interest rate drop since 2019. Reduced rates increase the need for oil.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.