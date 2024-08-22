iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Prices Stabilize Amid Rate Cut Bets

22 Aug 2024 , 09:45 AM

A dramatic sell-off in crude oil stalled on Thursday as anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate decrease outweighed a slew of dismal economic data from the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China.

Brent crude prices were up 3 cents to $76.08 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 5 cents to $71.88. Both contracts lost more than one dollar, or more than one percent, in the previous session.

WTI fell to its lowest level since early February on Wednesday, following updated U.S. employment statistics that showed fewer jobs than initially reported and negative economic data from China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The updated job statistics counterbalanced assistance from a decline in US oil inventories.

However, the overnight drop in oil prices was tempered in early Thursday trade as markets focused on the potential of near-term rate cuts in the United States.

According to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July 30-31 meeting, a “vast majority” of policymakers predicted an interest rate drop in September.

In the Middle East, US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of concluding a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages agreement during a phone chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing the upcoming Cairo talks as critical.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the Middle East earlier this week concluded without Israel and Hamas terrorists reaching an agreement on a truce in the Palestinian enclave.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • Rate cuts
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.