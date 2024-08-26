iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Surges Amid Mideast Tensions and Rate Cut Hopes

26 Aug 2024 , 09:50 AM

Oil prices rose on Monday on fears that a big spillover from the Gaza conflict into the Middle East might disrupt regional oil supplies, while impending US interest rate reduction improved the global economic and fuel demand outlook.

Brent crude prices rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.39 per barrel, while US crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.19 per barrel.

In one of the most intense skirmishes in more than ten months of border warfare, Hezbollah launched hundreds of missiles and drones into Israel on Sunday, while Israel’s military said it targeted Lebanon with roughly 100 jets to prevent a larger strike.

The clash raises concerns that the Gaza conflict would escalate into a regional conflagration including Hezbollah’s patron Iran and Israel’s primary supporter, the United States.

Both oil benchmarks rose by more than 2% on Friday as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled an impending start to interest rate cuts.

Nonetheless, oil prices fell last week as a bleak prognosis for major economies weighed on gasoline demand, the bank said.

The US Energy Department announced on Friday that it purchased over 2.5 million barrels of oil to help refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Last week, the number of operating oil rigs in the United States remained steady at 483, according to Baker Hughes’ weekly report.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • Middle Eat
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.