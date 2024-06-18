iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Up on Demand, Mideast Worries

18 Jun 2024 , 08:53 AM

Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on improved demand expectations and market confidence that OPEC+ producers may delay or reverse plans to increase supplies beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.25%, to $84.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.49 per barrel.

Both benchmarks rose by almost 2% on Monday, finishing at their highest since April.

Last week, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency, and the United States Energy Information Administration expressed confidence that oil consumption will increase in the second half of the year, putting pressure on stockpiles.

Investor morale has improved since OPEC+ startled the market by announcing intentions to increase output beginning in October, with the belief that higher future demand will sustain prices.

Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 80 million barrels in the six most prominent petroleum futures and options contracts for the seven days ending June 11. Purchases reversed over 40% of the 194 million barrels sold the week after the OPEC+ announcement.

Tensions in the Middle East also kept a floor under the market, with the risk of a disruption to global oil supply from the key producing region if the Israel-Hamas battle in Gaza spreads.

A U.S. special envoy on Monday visited Jerusalem, hoping to calm the situation on the disputed border with Lebanon, where Israel claimed tensions with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia were bringing the region close to a wider battle.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said it had destroyed four Houthi radars, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone in the preceding 24 hours. Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have begun assaulting vessels travelling the Red Sea in display of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza battle.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • OPEC
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.