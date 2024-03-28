iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aegis Logistics: Solid franchise, set to scale up fast!

28 Mar 2024 , 12:43 PM

Aegis Logistics (Aegis) is a formidable player in liquid/gas cargo logistics with 1.9mKL/9.6MMT capacity at 7 key locations. Through FY26, analysts of IIFL Capital Services see its volumes registering 17-35% p.a. growth; leading to 19% p.a. PAT growth, supported by attractive cashflows and return ratios. Induction of strategic partner (Vopak, global leader in liquid/gas logistics), has de-risked the model, further boosting competitive advantage. Valuations are attractive; initiate with BUY.

Scaling up a proven revenue model:

Aegis specialises in liquid and gas cargo storage/logistics. Its USP is to set up storage terminals at competitive rates, strategic locations, and offer quality services at competitive rates. The company has consistently earned 60-90% Ebitda margins (liquid/ gas storage business), with high OCF/Ebitda and attractive ROCE (13-24%). Through FY14-24, it has invested >Rs25bn in the business to set up 1.4mn KL/8.9MMT liquid/gas handling terminals, and registered 23%/25% p.a. Ebitda/PAT growth. Runway for growth in the liquid / gas logistics is strong, given the pick-up in economic growth, focus on offering clean energy solutions, etc. Aegis has plans to scale up liquid/gas handling capacity by 83%/104% through FY26, by investing ~Rs45bn. Induction of Vopak as 49% strategic partner at its key locations, is a step to de-risk operations, and bring in global expertise.

Volume-driven PAT growth:

Through FY24-26, analysts of IIFL Capital Services forecast Aegis’ Ebitda/PAT to register 28%/19% p.a. growth, on -1) 35%/43%/ 17% p.a. increase in liquid/gas capacity/gas distribution volumes 2) stable per unit matrix for each of the segments; such assumptions have upside, given the diversification in cryogenic terminals, which typically have higher margins. Analysts of IIFL Capital Services see liquid/gas handling /gas distribution share in Ebitda at 35%/48%/17% respectively by FY26 vs 35%/43%/21% in FY23. OCF and ROCE should also average at Rs6-12bn/16-18% respectively, which seem attractive, on the back of superior asset turns. Overall earnings growth is sensitive to completion of the upcoming facilities at Haldia, Mangalore, and upcoming liquid terminals; which are likely to commission in FY26; time overrun in projects is a key risk for earnings.

Initiate coverage; BUY:

At CMP, the stock trades at 19x FY26 P/E, 1SD below decade average. Even otherwise, strong earnings growth, improving cashflows and return ratios warrant re-rating of stock over next 12-18m. Analysts of IIFL Capital Services initiate with BUY. Delay in project completion is one of the key risks.

Related Tags

  • Aegis Logistics
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:00 PM
BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|11:35 AM
Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.