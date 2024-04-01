iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ICICI Lombard General: Strong digital ecosystem underpinned by Cloud

1 Apr 2024 , 12:14 PM

Analysts of IIFL Capital Services attended ICICI Lombard’s (ILOM) Analyst Meet, which showcased the company’s tech-based capabilities and initiatives. ILOM’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, driven by a flexible and robust operating model. Digital ecosystem is underpinned by ILOMs Cloud infrastructure, which provides agility, increases reliability, improves efficiency, and maintains data security. ILOM has been able to do all of the Cloud transformation while driving business value by managing costs. Enormous amounts of data sourced internally as well as externally has enabled ILOM to build data products for conducting business analysis and deriving business insights. ILOM remains focused on driving synergies through its “One IL One Team” initiative. With respect to the noise around GenAI, management believes that while the technology is capable of driving business disruptions, it is still an evolving model. ILOM’s one-stop solution for all insurance and wellness needs, the ILTakeCare App, continues to grow; crossing 9mn downloads. “RIA”, ILOM’s remote chatbot and voicebot, continue to see traction in servicing the DIY journey of a customer. Maintain BUY.

Operational transformation driven by Cloud:

From starting its Cloud journey in 2013, ILOM has become the first large insurer to move all core applications to Cloud. Cloud migration has resulted in faster time-to-market for ILOM. For instance, reduction in time for certain ground-level business sourcing reports by 93%, faster response times for digital quotes etc., and consequently generating business value. With Cloud auto-scaling capabilities, the ability to scale up or down, basis the demand environment has improved; resulting in improved efficiency.

Data organisation and data leveraging critical:

Early digitisation has helped ILOM gather enormous amount of data. Data products are a logical part of the data stored. ILOM has built several data products on the distribution, agents, claims and risk management front; which has enabled conducting business analysis and deriving business insights.

Gen-AI an evolving model:

Management believes that while Gen-AI is capable of driving business disruptions, it is still an evolving model. For large-scale deployment of Gen-AI, ILOM will have to wait for Gen-AI to stabilise and become more mainstream. However, the company continues to experiment with the technology. Maintain BUY.

Related Tags

  • ICICI Lombard General
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:00 PM
BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|11:35 AM
Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.