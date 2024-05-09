iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 1.34 times so far on Day2

9 May 2024 , 03:56 PM

With subscription rates reaching 134%, investor interest in Aadhar Housing Finance’s initial public offering (IPO), supported by Blackstone, increased on the second day of bidding. In response to the 7 Crore equity share sale, bids for 9.37 Crore shares have been flooding in.

Non-institutional investors placed bids for 157% of the shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed bids for 196% of their quota, with retail investors subscribing for 87% of their quota.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a new share offering valued at ₹1,000 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte, a Blackstone Group affiliate, valued at ₹2,000 Crore. At the top end of the scale, the worth of the company is more than ₹13,000 Crore. The offering is open to investors in the price range of ₹300–315 per share, with the bidding closing on May 10.

With an emphasis on small-ticket loans, Aadhar Housing Finance specialises in providing mortgage loans to the low-income housing sector. The company’s average loan size as of December 2023 was ₹10 lakh, with an average loan-to-value ratio of 58.3%.

During the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year 2024, salaried individuals made up 57.2% of the Assets Under Management (AUM) segment, while the self-employed segment accounted for 42.8%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aadhar Housing Finance
  • IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.