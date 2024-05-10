Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 6.65 times so far

Today is the third and final day of Aadhar Housing Finance’s IPO.

A combination of new shares and OFS (Offer For Sale) make up the book build issue. With ₹2000 Crore set aside for the OFS route, the business hopes to raise ₹1000 Crore through new shares.

On the third day of bidding, at 2:12 PM, the retail part of the book construct issue had been booked 1.83 times, while the public issue had been subscribed 6.65 times. While its QIB component was subscribed to 12.60 times, the NII portion was booked 9.97 times. The Employee Reserved portion was subscribed 5.30 times.

