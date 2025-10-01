Aprameya Engg files DRHP for IPO

Aprameya Engineering, a medical equipment producer, has filed preliminary paperwork with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO would consist of a fresh issue of up to 50 lakh equity shares of the firm, with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted with SEBI on Thursday.

The funds will be utilised for working capital and other company purposes.

The company is engaged in the business of healthcare infrastructures, such as turnkey installation, setup, and maintenance of ICUs, operating rooms, and prefabricated structure wards, as well as the provision of high-value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to hospitals.

Hem Securities Ltd is the issue’s sole book-running lead manager. The company plans to list equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

