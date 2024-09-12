Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance closed on Wednesday, September 11 and investors are expected to get share allotment details on September 12. The successful bidder will get allotment of shares in their demat account today and those who did not get any allotment will receive refund of their money.

Investors can check the allotment of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO on BSE website or on the website of IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited. Investors need to provide their PAN details and their IPO application number to check allotment status.

As per the BSE website, IPO has been subscribed 63.61 times on the last day of subscription by 8 PM. The retail portion of the IPO has been subscribed 7 times while the NII quota received 41.51 times bids. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota received the highest number of subscription with 209 times bids of the reserved shares.

The company will list its shares on September 16.

The ₹6560 crore IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3560 and an offer-for-sale of ₹3000 crore. The company will use net proceeds of the IPO towards future business requirements of the company and for onward lending purposes.