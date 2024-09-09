iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO raises ₹1758 crore from anchor book

9 Sep 2024 , 09:50 AM

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has opened for subscription today. The company has allocated shares worth ₹1,758 crore to anchor investors ahead IPO on September 6.

In the exchange filing, Bajaj Housing Finance revealed that the company’s IPO Committee, in consultation with book running lead managers, finalized the allocation of 251,142,856 equity shares to anchor investors. The allocation was made at an anchor investor price of ₹70 per share, which includes a share premium of ₹60 per share.

Key Anchor Investors

Among the major investors, the Singapore government has invested ₹62.73 crore, representing a 3.57% stake via anchor book. ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund invested ₹79.99 crore, representing 4.55% of the issue size. New World Fund Inc also played an important role by investing in the company by constributing 4.27% of anchor portion worth ₹74.99 crore. A total of 104 key investors participated in this allocation.

The IPO also attracted 21 mutual funds, which applied through 43 schemes and invested about Rs 627.99 crore.

IPO Details

The public issue, which opened on September 9, 2024, comprises issuance of new shares worth Rs 3,560 crore. In addition, parent company Bajaj Finance will sell shares worth ₹3,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The post-issuance market capitalization of the company is expected to be around ₹58,300 crore.

Related Tags

  • Bajaj Housing Finance
  • Bajaj Housing Finance anchor book
  • Bajaj Housing Finance anchor investors
  • Bajaj Housing Finance IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.