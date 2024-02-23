iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Everything you need to know

23 Feb 2024 , 09:42 AM

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO presents a compelling opportunity for investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming IPO:

IPO Details:

  • Issue Size: Rs 2,500.00 crores
  • Fresh Issue: 25 crore shares

Subscription Period:

  • Opens: February 28, 2024
  • Closes: March 1, 2024

Allotment and Listing:

  • Allotment: Expected on Monday, March 4, 2024
  • Listing: Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on BSE and NSE

Price Band:

  • Set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share
  • Minimum Lot Size: 150 Shares

Reservation:

  • QIB Shares Offered: Not more than 75% of the Offer Size
  • NII (HNI) Shares Offered: Not less than 25% of the Net Issue

Utilization of Proceeds:

  • Providing loans to Project SPVs for repayment/pre-payment of outstanding loans
  • General purposes

Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that specializes in acquiring, managing, and investing in a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets across India. Authorized under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, the Trust operates within a regulated framework to carry out its activities.

The company’s portfolio comprises seven roads strategically located in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. These roads operate under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and are maintained through concession rights granted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Each road is owned and operated by specific Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which are presently fully owned by GRIL.

Lead Managers and Registrar:

  • Lead Managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Capital Services Ltd
  • Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Related Tags

  • Bharat Highways InvIT
  • Bharat Highways InvIT IPO
  • Bharat Highways InvIT ipo closing date
  • Bharat Highways InvIT IPO details
  • Bharat Highways InvIT ipo opening date
  • Bharat Highways InvIT IPO price band
  • Bharat Highways InvIT ipo subscription
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 25th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|07:03 AM
Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:26 PM
Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:15 PM
Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:09 PM
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|03:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.