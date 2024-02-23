Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Everything you need to know

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO presents a compelling opportunity for investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming IPO:
Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that specializes in acquiring, managing, and investing in a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets across India. Authorized under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, the Trust operates within a regulated framework to carry out its activities.
The company’s portfolio comprises seven roads strategically located in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. These roads operate under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and are maintained through concession rights granted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Each road is owned and operated by specific Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which are presently fully owned by GRIL.
