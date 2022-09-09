Blackstone is planning the IPO of Nexus Malls

Blackstone Inc. is aiming to file as soon as next month an initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian shopping mall unit. The IPO may garner approximately $500 million.

A real estate investment trust will list in Mumbai, and the private equity group has been recruiting advisors.

Blackstone’s Nexus Malls unit, which holds the Indian retail portfolio, may be worth roughly $2.5 billion. As early as 2023, the REIT could be listed.