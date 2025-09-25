BMW Ventures Limited IPO

BMW Ventures Limited is a Patna-based, diversified steel-related business that markets and distributes long and flat steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufactures PVC pipes under the “BMW Polytube” brand, and fabricates pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel girders. The company operates an extensive dealer network of more than 1,250 dealers across 29 of Bihar’s 38 districts, giving it a dominant foothold in the state’s construction materials market.

Offer Details of the IPO

Total Offer Size: Up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares of face value INR 10 each, aggregating to up to INR 231.7 crore.

Issue Type: Entirely a fresh issue; there is no offer-for-sale component.

Price Band: INR 94 to INR 99 per equity share

Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM): Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited

Indian Steel Industry – Overview

India’s steel sector is the backbone of the country’s manufacturing and infrastructure ecosystem. In FY 2024, finished steel consumption reached 136 Mt, up from 100 Mt in FY 2020, and is projected to climb to approximately 220 Mt by FY 2030 (≈8–10 % CAGR). The industry is highly cyclical, tracking GDP growth; however, the post-pandemic recovery has left a steel-to-GDP multiplier of approximately 1.7–1.9, well above the pre-COVID level of 1.1–1.2.

Table: Key Segments

Segment Core Products / Applications Typical End users Long steel TMT reinforcement bars, wire rods, structural sections, railway rails, hollow section pipes Building & construction, infrastructure (roads, bridges, railways), housing, agricultural structures Flat steel Hot rolled (HR) & cold rolled (CR) coils/sheets, galvanised plain (GP) sheets, colour coated (GC) sheets, coated/colour roofing sheets Automotive, appliances, packaging, roofing & cladding, industrial equipment Specialty flat Galvanised Corrugated (GC) sheets, Colour roofing sheets, Electrical steel, High-strength/wear-resistant grades Rural warehousing, residential roofing, power equipment, aerospace & defence Fabrication & Engineering Pre-engineered Buildings (PEB), steel girders, and fabricated structural components. Commercial & industrial construction, railway bridges, logistics hubs Ancillary / Downstream PVC pipes, roll-formed GP sheets, agrico tools, doors & windows Water distribution, irrigation, rural housing, and consumer goods TMT Reinforcement Bars (sub-segment of long steel) Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars – the dominant reinforcement product Residential & commercial construction, government housing schemes

Long‑steel drives the bulk of volume (≈55 % of total finished‑steel demand in FY 2024) and is closely linked to infrastructure spending. Flat‑steel, especially coated and colour‑roofing variants, is gaining share as housing‑and‑warehouse construction intensifies in eastern states such as Bihar. Fabrication (PEB & girders) and PVC‑pipe markets are still nascent but exhibit the highest projected growth rates because they are directly tied to government-backed logistics and irrigation programmes.

Table: Growth‑Rate Summary

Segment Past CAGR (FY 2018 FY 2024) Future CAGR† (FY 2024 FY 2030/28) Comment Long steel (overall) 8.1 % (FY 2018, FY 2023) 8.5 9.5 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Growth powered by continued road & rail projects (Bharatmala, Gati Shakti) and a rebound in private housing. Flat steel (overall) 9.8 % (FY 2018, FY 2023) 7.5 8.5 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Flat steel demand is shifting toward higher value coated products; a modest slowdown as the base expands. TMT reinforcement bars 10.8 % (FY 2019, FY 2024) 8.5 9.5 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Strong post-pandemic construction rebound; future growth anchored to PM Awas Yojana & rural housing. Galvanised Corrugated (GC) sheets 10.8 % (FY 2018, FY 2023) 6 7 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Recent dip ( 13 % FY 24) as customers shift to colour roofing; long run growth steadies with warehouse building schemes. Galvanised Plain (GP) sheets 9.8 % (FY 2018, FY 2023) 4.5 5.5 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) GP sheets are price sensitive; growth is mainly driven by stronger demand in the construction, agriculture, and automobile sectors in Bihar. Colour roofing sheets 14 15 % (FY 2018 FY 2023) 16.5 17.5 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Aesthetic preference and better corrosion resistance drive a faster-than-inflation expansion, especially in Bihar’s residential market. Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB) – (commercial launch FY 2022) 18 19 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) Rapid uptake in warehousing & cold storage driven by agricultural logistics incentives. Steel girders – (commercial launch FY 2023) 25 27 % (FY 2024 FY 2028) High-value railway bridge & overpass contracts under the RDSO-approved programme. PVC pipes – (small-scale start FY 2018) 5 6 % (FY 2024, FY 2028) Growth linked to rural irrigation (PM KSY) and urban water distribution projects. Overall finished steel demand ≈7 % (FY 2018 FY 2024) 8 10 %* (FY 2024 FY 2030) The sector’s GDP multiplier remains above 1.6, reflecting strong structural investment momentum.

Key takeaways:

Infrastructure & housing are the twin engines – they sustain long steel growth and keep the steel to GDP multiplier elevated.

Flat steel is undergoing a product mix shift – coated and colour roofing sheets are outgrowing plain GP/HR sheets, which explains the modest slowdown in the flat steel aggregate CAGR.

Fabrication-centric businesses (PEB, girders) are the fastest growing – they benefit from targeted government schemes (e.g., PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala, PM KSY) and from the RDSO approval that gives a quasi-monopoly in railway bridge supply.

Regional dynamics matter – Bihar’s steel consumption grew at ≈8.3 % CAGR (FY 2018 FY 2023) and, despite a brief dip in FY 24, is expected to rise 8.5- 9.5 % through FY 2028, driven by state-level infrastructure programmes (PM Gati Shakti, Gram Sadak Yojana, Bharatmala).

These insights set the stage for the company’s strategic focus on expanding its long steel distribution network, deepening its flat steel (especially colour roofing) portfolio, and scaling up fabrication capacity to capture the high-growth PEB and steel girder markets.

BMW Ventures Limited – Company Overview

BMW Ventures Limited, incorporated on 7 October 1994, is led by Bijay Kumar Kishorepuria (Chairman), Nitin Kishorepuria (MD), Sabita Devi Kishorepuria (Non‑Executive Director), and Rachna Kishorepuria (Whole Time Director). Headquartered in Patna, Bihar, the company operates across three segments: Marketing & Distribution of long & flat steel products and tractor parts; Manufacturing PVC pipes under BMW Polytube (≈800 MT pa); and Fabrication of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and RDSO‑approved steel girders (≈12,000 MT pa). The company has established a strong presence in the steel distribution and fabrication market, serving infrastructure, construction, and industrial sectors across India.

BMW Ventures Limited maintains strong relationships across its business ecosystem. Its primary steel supplier provides all long and flat steel products under an exclusive long-term distribution agreement. The company has a robust dealer network with over 1,250 dealers across 29 of 38 districts in Bihar, including approximately 938 dealers for TMT bars, with 73 % of sales via exclusive dealers.

The company’s group companies include Jai Basukinath Traders, BMW Logistics, Jagdamba Value Steels, BMW Project, Rachna Heights, Nupur Heights, Mediversal Healthcare, and BMW Height LLP. Financial partners include Punjab National Bank (providing corporate guarantees) and various NBFCs such as BMW Fin Invest and Ridhisidhi Fincon. In terms of competition, Shiv Aum Steels Limited, with a similar product mix and operational capability, is used as a benchmark in profitability and leverage analysis.

Competitive Positioning

Strengths

Extensive Distribution Footprint – 1,250+ dealers, deep penetration in Bihar; exclusive dealer share (≈15 % for TMT) drives pricing power.

– 1,250+ dealers, deep penetration in Bihar; exclusive dealer share (≈15 % for TMT) drives pricing power. Diversified Product Portfolio – Steel sheets, TMT bars, PVC pipes, PEB & girders, tractor engines – reduces reliance on any single line.

– Steel sheets, TMT bars, PVC pipes, PEB & girders, tractor engines – reduces reliance on any single line. Stable Financial Profile – Consistent EBITDA margins (≈3‑4 %), healthy net‑worth (₹ 186 cr, FY 24), low gearing (≈2.1 ×).

– Consistent EBITDA margins (≈3‑4 %), healthy net‑worth (₹ 186 cr, FY 24), low gearing (≈2.1 ×). Strong Capital Efficiency – ROCE > 16% and ROE > 20 % over most years, indicating effective use of assets.

– ROCE > 16% and ROE > 20 % over most years, indicating effective use of assets. Strategic Supplier Relationship – Sole distributor for a leading global steel manufacturer, ensuring supply security.

– Sole distributor for a leading global steel manufacturer, ensuring supply security. Manufacturing & Fabrication Capability – Own PVC‑pipe plant and PEB/girder unit (12,000 MT pa), giving vertical integration.

Weaknesses

Thin Operating Margins – OPM around 3 % limits buffer against cost spikes.

– OPM around 3 % limits buffer against cost spikes. Commodity Price Volatility – Steel and raw‑material price swings directly impact margins.

– Steel and raw‑material price swings directly impact margins. Intense Competition – Low entry barriers; local and foreign players with deep cash reserves

– Low entry barriers; local and foreign players with deep cash reserves Regulatory / Political Exposure – Infrastructure projects and construction sentiment in Bihar are policy-driven; changes can affect demand.

– Infrastructure projects and construction sentiment in Bihar are policy-driven; changes can affect demand. High Shareholder Concentration – Promoter group holds > 97 % of equity, which may raise corporate‑governance concerns for minority investors.

– Promoter group holds > 97 % of equity, which may raise corporate‑governance concerns for minority investors. Corporate Guarantees – Guarantees extended to related entities (BMW Enterprises) increase contingent liabilities.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth:

BMW Ventures Limited’s growth is driven by several operational levers. The company has deepened its dealer network, with over 1,250 dealers across 29 of Bihar’s 38 districts, where exclusive dealers account for 73 % of TMT bar sales. It has captured significant market share in high-margin steel products, including GP sheets (≈55 % of Bihar’s 0.027 MTPA market), TMT reinforcement bars (≈19 % of 1.08 MTPA market), and GC sheets (≈40–43 % of 0.045 MTPA market). Infrastructure-driven demand from government schemes such as PM Gati Shakti and highway and railway projects has boosted construction activity, particularly for TMT bars and hot rolled sheets.

Product diversification, including roll forming of GP/GC/HR/CR sheets, PVC pipe manufacturing (≈800 MT/yr), and PEB/steel girder fabrication, has added higher realisation streams. Additionally, one-off adjustments, such as restatement of PAT for FY 19–FY 21 after CSR-related provisions, are already reflected in the revenue trends. No material acquisitions were disclosed in the prospectus, indicating that growth is primarily organic, powered by these operational levers.

Stable Margins:

Key take‑aways

BMW Ventures Limited reported a 138 % growth in PAT from FY 19 to FY 22, driven by higher sales volumes, improved price realisations—particularly in the GP sheet and HR sheet segments—and tighter cost control. Margins expanded modestly, with PAT margin rising from 1.1 % to a peak of 2.0 % in FY 22, before settling at 1.5 % in FY 24; the slight contraction in FY 24 reflects a minor revenue dip and a temporary increase in logistics costs, not a structural weakness. EBITDA margin remained stable within a 3.0–3.9 % band, highlighting consistent operating efficiency despite rapid dealer network expansion. The operating profit margin consistently stayed above 3 % (peaking at 3.9 % in FY 22), while the peer Shiv Aum Steels showed more fluctuation, underscoring BMW Ventures’ predictable cost structure.

Table: Peers Comparison

Company Sales (₹ in Million) PAT (₹ in Million) EPS (₹) P/E Ratio CMP (₹) BMW Ventures Limited 20,673.32 328.23 5.18 19.11 -99* Shiv Aum Steel Limited 5,546.59 96.66 7.11 43.46 309

Table: KPI Comparison

Company Particulars (Units) FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 CAGR BMW Ventures Limited Revenue from Operations (₹ in Million) 20,150.97 19,381.96 20,620.35 – Total Revenue (₹ in Million) 20,181.22 19,420.32 20,673.32 1% EBITDA (₹ in Million) 678.46 725.57 873.93 14% EBIT (₹ in Million) 638.91 683.60 824.02 – EBT (₹ in Million) 432.39 403.67 446.15 – PAT (₹ in Million) 326.59 299.35 328.23 0% EBITDA Margin (%) 3.37% 3.74% 4.24% – EBIT Margin (%) 3.17% 3.52% 3.99% – EBT Margin (%) 2.14% 2.08% 2.16% – PAT Margin (%) 1.62% 1.54% 1.59% – Net Worth (₹ in Million) 1,564.77 1,867.08 2,101.18 – Total Borrowing (₹ in Million) 2,835.84 3,952.97 4,283.86 – Debt / Equity (x) 1.81 2.12 2.04 – Interest Coverage Ratio (x) 3.09 2.44 2.88 – RoE (%) 20.87% 16.03% 15.62% – RoCE (%) 14.31% 11.68% 12.80% – Net Debt / EBITDA (x) 4.18 5.44 4.76 – Shiv Aum Steel Limited Revenue from Operations (₹ in Million) 4,959.27 5,475.28 5,481.95 – Total Revenue (₹ in Million) 4,972.40 5,495.18 5,546.59 6% EBITDA (₹ in Million) 250.39 210.37 211.08 -8% EBIT (₹ in Million) 244.65 204.98 205.44 – EBT (₹ in Million) 193.53 136.47 127.90 – PAT (₹ in Million) 143.18 101.69 96.66 -18% EBITDA Margin (%) 5.05% 3.84% 3.85% – EBIT Margin (%) 4.92% 3.73% 3.70% – EBT Margin (%) 3.89% 2.48% 2.31% – PAT Margin (%) 2.88% 1.85% 1.74% – Net Worth (₹ in Million) 957.53 1,059.22 1,155.87 – Total Borrowing (₹ in Million) 588.73 691.80 931.77 – Debt / Equity (x) 0.61 0.65 0.81 – Interest Coverage Ratio (x) 4.79 2.99 2.65 – RoE (%) 14.95% 9.60% 8.36% – RoCE (%) 15.82% 11.71% 9.84% – Net Debt / EBITDA (x) 2.34 3.22 4.06 –

